Food & Wine names Portland chef on annual best list

A local chef has been named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs in the nation: Peter Cho of Han Oak.

The magazine released its 29th annual “Best New Chefs” list Monday, which includes 12 chefs from 10 American restaurants.

“Each year, we tour the country to uncover America's most brilliant up-and-coming chefs,” Food & Wine said about its list of talented chefs.

Cho opened Han Oak in northeast Portland last year. The restaurant is only open Friday through Monday and serves Korean-American food. It gained acclaim in its first year of business, being named the best restaurant in Portland for 2016 by Eater PDX and the coolest restaurant in the city of 2016 by Portland Monthly.

Food & Wine recognized Cho as one of its best new chefs for his use of “iconic Korean foods as blueprints.”

“In a converted garage under the same roof as his family home, the chef is staging the best bash in Portland that also happens to serve the most exciting new Korean food in the country for $35 a head—smart and technical, rooted in culinary tradition, and yet totally fresh, exciting and personal,” the magazine gushed about Cho and his food.

Food & Wine’s July issue will feature more about its best new chefs, including their “favorite must-visit restaurants, expert travel tips and go-to recipes.”

