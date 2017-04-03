Floating portion of Eastbank Esplanade reopens after high water closure

Eastbank Esplanade during closure, on left, and when it was safe to reopen again Monday, on right. (Photos: Portland Parks & Recreation)

The floating portion of the Eastbank Esplanade has reopened after high water caused it to rise to an unsafe angle more than a week ago.

The area was shut down on March 25 due to the rising Willamette River.

On Monday, Portland Parks & Recreation determined it was safe to reopen to cyclists, walkers, runners and all other users.

Safety fences were removed at 11:30 a.m.

City workers said the section may have to be closed again if the river rises and pushes it to an unsafe angle due to more rain, snowmelt or other weather-related conditions.

