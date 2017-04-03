Terry Stotts named Western Conference coach of the month as Blaz - KPTV - FOX 12

Terry Stotts named Western Conference coach of the month as Blazers go 13-3

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts (FOX 12 file image) Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts (FOX 12 file image)
Blazers coach Terry Stotts was named the Western Conference coach of the month for March.

The Blazers posted an NBA-best 13-3 record for the month, the third-best march in franchise history and the first 13-win month for the team since December 2014.

The hot month of March helped the blazers get back into the playoff picture. On Monday, the team held the eighth seed in the conference.

Stotts has been named coach of the month four times, the most by a Trail Blazers coach in franchise history.

He previously won the award in November 2013, December 2014 and February 2016.

The Blazers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

