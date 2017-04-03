Police: Washington woman on drugs left baby in yard hoping someone would find him

A Washington woman on drugs thought someone was chasing her, so she left her baby boy in a yard hoping someone would find him, according to police.

Lakewood officers responded to the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A passerby heard what she thought was an animal in distress, but it turned out to be a baby alone on the grass.

The witness called 911. Emergency crews arrived and found the 3-month-old child to be a little cold, but otherwise in good health with no injuries.

The child was taken to the hospital and placed in protective custody.

Officers canvassed the area, but could not find a parent of the baby. The Lakewood Police Department released photos of the child and asked for the public's help tracking down his parents.

Detectives later received information that a woman at St. Clare Hospital saw the media coverage and reported that she is the child's mother.

The woman told detectives that she did "some drugs" at a home in Lakewood on Sunday night and the drugs made her paranoid.

She grabbed her baby and ran away from the home, but she thought someone was chasing her, according to police.

Investigators said the woman admitted leaving the baby in a yard and, "hoping someone would find him."

The woman was later found running in the area of 74th Street and Tyler Street at 7:07 a.m. and transported to the hospital for treatment.

While detectives were talking to the woman, her husband showed up at the hospital.

The man told detective he last saw his child with his wife the previous night, but he left because he was fighting with her.

The man said he did not know the child had been abandoned.

The man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was arrested. The child's mother will be arrested on charges of second-degree abandonment of a dependent person and booked into the Pierce County Jail once she's medically cleared, according to police.

Officers said their names will be released once they are formally charged.

Detectives are continuing to investigate information and leads they received in this case.

