Missing 5-year-old Bend girl located safely

A missing 5-year-old Bend girl was located safely, according to police.

The Bend Police Department asked for the public's help finding Gabriella Leyva-Rosales after she was discovered missing at 7:30 a.m. Monday. She is in the custody of the state and staying with a foster family.

She had last been seen in her bed at 4 a.m.

Police said her biological mother, Bertha Leyva, was considered a person of interest in the case.

Police said Gabriella was found safely within an hour of their alert regarding her disappearance.

No other details were released by police about this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.