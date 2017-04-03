Blazers guard Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the month

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is the NBA Western Conference player of the month for March.

Lillard posted averages of 29.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.4 steals in 16 games in March, leading the Blazers to a 13-3 record for the month.

Lillard became the first Blazers player in franchise history to record eight games of 30 or more points in a calendar month.

His 465 points in March set a new franchise record for points scored in the month, passing Clyde Drexler's 438 points in March of 1989.

This is the first player of the month award for Lillard, who joins Kelvin Ransey (March 1981), Drexler (November 1991) and LaMarcus Aldridge (February 2011) as previous Blazers to receive the honor.

Terry Stotts was also named Western Conference coach of the month for March.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.