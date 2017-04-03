Drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians cited for railroad crossing violations in SE Portland

Officers issued 17 tickets to drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians for railroad crossing violations in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau partnered with Union Pacific Railroad's police department on a joint traffic safety operation Friday in the Central Eastside Industrial District.

The effort came about due to complaints from Union Pacific about people not stopping for crossing arms, as well as pedestrians crossing over and under slow-moving rail traffic.

The operation focused on the area from Southeast Stark Street to Clinton Street and Water Avenue to 12th Avenue.

Of the 17 people cited, police said one person attempted to run away from officers. That person was captured and arrested on outstanding warrants, among other charges.

For more information on railroad safety, go to up.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.