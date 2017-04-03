OSP troopers using robotics to investigate highway crashes

Oregon State Police troopers have a new tool to investigate fatal highway crashes, using robotics to re-create how they happened.

OSP recently deployed 14 new robotic systems, called Total Measuring Stations across the state.

The instrument uses lasers to mark the location of specific evidence at a crash scene, and automatically follows the investigator as they walk from one piece of evidence to another.

"I can tell you that I'm far more confident in the work product that I'm able to develop," said OSP trooper Billy Bush.

Bush said the new equipment allows him to do the same work it used to take three or four people, in roughly half the time.

"Any time that I-5 is blocked, not only is it an inconvenience, there's an incredible cost to the citizens of Oregon," said Bush. "Every minute on scene that we can save by utilizing a piece of equipment like this shows a positive return."

Bush said the new equipment also allows him to build a more accurate reconstruction of a crash, and to trace the paths of the vehicles back to the point of impact, and back even farther to the vehicles started.

The improved efficiency and accuracy helps paint a clearer picture of what happened in a fatal crash, and who might have been responsible.

