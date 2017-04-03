Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop in NE Portland with gun, cocaine in car

Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in northeast Portland with a loaded gun, 22 grams of crack cocaine, four dozen Xanax pills and two pounds of marijuana in their car, according to police.

Officers stopped a car for traffic violations at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 10:17 p.m. Saturday.

The passenger, 29-year-old Jamias Leondre Hart-Rasberry had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Officers spotted what they believed to be a handgun in the seatback of the passenger seat. After arresting Hart-Rasberry and having the driver, 26-year-old Nathaniel Thomas Peters, exit the car, officers seized the gun and located the drugs.

Peters was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, delivery of cocaine and fourth-degree manufacturing-delivery of a controlled substance.

Hart-Rasberry faces those charges, as well as failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation.

Both men were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

