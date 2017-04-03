Police: Intoxicated man arrested in NE Portland after reports of gunfire, fireworks

Police responding to reports of gunshots in a northeast Portland neighborhood found an intoxicated man and a house in disarray, according to police.
Officers arrived at Northeast 152nd Avenue and Beech Court at 12:14 a.m. Monday and heard a loud "bang" and said there was an explosion next to one of the arriving patrol cars, as well as an explosion in the back yard of a nearby home.
A man, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Lee Burtner, walked out of the home and police said he appeared to be intoxicated and he was unable to provide information to the officers.
Officers noted several "Roman candle" firework cylinders and a roll of partially burned paper towels along the side of the house.
A welfare check was conducted on the home to determine if anybody was injured. In the home, police said they found several guns, bullets, evidence of gunfire and a large quantity of pills believed to be benzodiazepine, better known as Xanax.
Police said there was also evidence of butane hash oil manufacturing in the home.
Other people in the home told officers that Burtner was acting erratically, armed with a gun and shooting off fireworks.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews assisted at the scene to make sure there were no dangerous chemicals or risk of fire remaining in the home.
The guns and pills were seized by investigators.
Burtner was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
