Several Oregon hotels being investigated over eclipse cancellations

This summer's highly anticipated solar eclipse means big business for Oregon hotels, but many people have complained that their previous reservations are vanishing and prices are skyrocketing.

At least seven hotels are under investigation after travelers are claiming their room reservations for the August 21 solar eclipse were canceled, and when they go to re-book, prices are dramatically inflated.

Now, the Oregon Department of Justice is investigating several hotels, including Inn at Otter Crest, Quality Suites Hotel, Sailor Jack's Oceanfront Inn, Super 8 Motel, R.R. Thompson House Bed and Breakfast, and Liberty Inn.

Some people have claimed their hotel stay went from about $170-a-night up to $600-a-night.

While hotels are allowed to change their prices, the Department of Justice says they shouldn't be deceptive with their marketing. Businesses could get slapped with a $25,000 fine if they're caught doing so.

A local woman says she made her reservation a year in advance at Liberty Inn in Lincoln City. She says her reservation was mysteriously canceled and then the price jumped way up.

"When I made my reservation my room was $120-a-night and the other room was $160-a-night. The rooms are now either sold out or they're going for $1,000 a night. So there's no chance of me re-booking for that price," said Carolyn Westerback.

After hearing about Westerback's story, the Adobe Resort in Yachats offered her a room for their standard $175-a-night.

If you have a complaint to file, please contact the Oregon Department of Justice.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.