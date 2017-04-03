Rose Festival Half Marathon announces route through Beaverton

The Rose Festival Half Marathon will wind its way through Beaverton this year.

The route was announced Monday and will give runners a mix of wide boulevards, tree-lined neighborhoods and wetland trails.

The race takes place May 28.

The fast, scenic course begins at Southridge High School and travels through the Greenway neighborhood and up Hall Boulevard toward the south edge of Old Town Beaverton.

Runners will smell the aroma of freshly baked bread at the Oroweat Baking Co. as they make their way to the Fanno Creek Greenway Trail.

When Southridge High School comes back into view, runners will know they are on the home stretch to the finish line.

The Rose Festival Half Marathon was announced as an event in January, after it was announced the previous year that the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon would not continue as an annual Rose Festival event.

A permit was denied for a new half marathon by the city of Portland, citing challenges facing Portland Police Bureau staffing.

An agreement was then reached between Rose Festival organizers and the city of Beaverton.

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District is partnering with Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center to offer childcare to half marathon runners.

Numerous volunteer positions are available in connection with the half marathon.

The Portland Marathon is also teaming with the Rose Festival Half Marathon with a special combined entry offer.

For more details, go to rosefestival.org/event/rose-festival-half-marathon.

