Gov. Brown presents $100K donation to help build park in NE Portland

Governor Kate Brown surprised community leaders with a check to help pay for the construction of a new park that they have been working on for years.

The property on Northeast 72nd near Northeast Jessup Court used to be a sand and gravel mine, then it was a landfill, and now, it's going to be a park.

Community leaders have been working on the project for a long time, The master plan dates back to 2008.

A lot of work has already been done to turn the property into Thomas Cully Park. When it's all done, it will be 25-acres including a playground, walking paths, fields for soccer and softball, an off-leash dog area and an Inter-Tribal Gathering Garden.

Funding has come from more than 40 sources, and on Monday, Gov. Brown presented a $100,000 check to the people who want to see the park become a reality.

The park will serve about 400 families who live within half a mile and who don't currently have access to a park.

Construction on the first phase is expected to be done Fall 2017.

