Reward offered to find attackers who left man unconscious in Vancouver

A reward is being offered to catch the suspects who attacked a man on his way to work in Vancouver and left him unconscious.

Josh Cooper said he was walking to the bus stop near Northeast 110th Avenue and 26th Street the evening of March 26 when he approached a man standing outside of a car.

Cooper said the man asked him if he had any marijuana. Cooper said he did not and felt like something wasn't right about the situation.

Other men then got out of the car.

Cooper attempted to run away, but he was struck in the head and then punched repeatedly in the head and body.

"The last thing I remember is I was begging them to stop. I was wanting them to stop," Cooper told FOX 12 last week.

Police said he was unconscious for several minutes. When he woke up, Cooper noticed his backpack containing personal items was gone.

Cooper walked a few blocks and used the phone of a passerby to call 911.

Cooper suffered a concussion and was hospitalized for two days.

The suspects are described as white men in their 20s and they are associated with a dark-colored vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

