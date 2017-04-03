12-year-old Timbers fan donates toys, stuffed animals for kids at Doernbecher

A 12-year-old boy who collected toys and stuffed animals for sick kids, dropped off the donations at Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Monday.

Dylan Mapston is a huge soccer fan from Arizona, and when his aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer, he started playing games wearing a pink jersey.

Wanting to do more, he started collecting teddy bears and toys for children with cancer and other illnesses to comfort them, starting a program called Keepers Care for Kids.

After Mapston's 2-year-old cousin Cheyenne, who lives in West Linn, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on her spine, Mapston and his family contacted the Timbers Army about doing a donation drive at one of the home matches.

Mapston flew up for the Thorns and Timbers games over the weekend, and collected a lot of toys, teddy bears and blankets outside the games.

On Monday, Mapston and his father dropped off the donations at Doernbecher, the same day his cousin received treatment.

Mapston's father says he couldn't be prouder of his son.

"I am definitely proud of my son, like you said, most 12-year-old's don't really think beyond themselves, so when he came to us with this idea we definitely wanted to try and make it a big deal," said AJ Mapston.

For more information about Keepers Care for Kids, visit www.facebook.com/keeperscare/

