One-year memorial service held for slain UT student from Oregon

On the one year anniversary of the murder of Haruka Weiser, students and staff at the University of Texas honored her life at a memorial service.

The body of 18-year-old Weiser, who was originally from Beaverton, was found in a creek on the University of Texas campus, and it was later determined that Weiser was walking back to her dorm when she was attacked.

On Monday, students and staff in Austin gathered for a memorial service to remember the life of the accomplished dancer, and they spoke about how the university community was impacted by her death.

"In the days that followed her death, this campus changed. The energy, the excitement and the joy of discovery and learning that we typically experienced here was overwhelmed by shock and sadness, and for so many at this campus, grief."

Weiser's family announced on a memorial Facebook page that they would like people to do small, random acts of kindness in her memory, such as buying someone a cup of coffee or complimenting others.

Her family also wrote that "violence does not have the last word."

A homeless teenager, who was 17 years old at the time, has been charged with murder and his trial is set to begin in October. Because he was under 18 at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty in Texas.

