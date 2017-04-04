Portland woman's car stolen with dog inside

A Portland woman says her car was stolen with her dog inside while she went into a WinCo in northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

Sydni Martens, the owner of a red 1996 Honda Accord and 3-year-old Lhasa Apso named Brie, said she parked her car on the left side of the building while she ran into the store for no more than 10 minutes. In those 10 minutes, someone stole her car with Brie inside.

Martens said she feels like an eternity has gone by without her beloved pup.

"Sleeping has been very difficult without her, and it was a rough night last night," Martens said.

Martens said she checked with the store for surveillance video but they apparently do not have cameras on that side of the building where she parked her car.

Martens, now worried her dog may be gone for good, fears the worst.

"The weather has been kind of hot so I hope she would survive being in the car," said Martens.

According to Martens, her dog is not just a pet.

"She is my emotional support animal. I take her anywhere I possibly can, the only place she doesn't go with me is work," said Martens. "I have just had some emotional times in my life, and she has been my rock."

Martens said she contacted Kona Alert, a public group on Facebook for stolen pets. She's hoping she can get the word out to as many people as possible.

If you see Martens car or her dog Brie, please call Portland police at 503-823-3333, or 971-444-KONA.

