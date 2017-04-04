Blind Aloha man thought to be missing notifies deputies he is not missing

A blind Aloha man thought to be missing notified deputies that he is not missing and has returned home.

Deputies asked for the public's help locating 53-year-old Gustaf Vonshields earlier this week. His roommate called to report that Vonshields had left their home on the 17800 block of Southwest Kinnaman Road on Sunday and was possibly in a mental health emergency.

Deputies said Vonshields called emergency dispatchers late Tuesday night and notified them he was not missing and had returned home.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office detective confirmed that Vonshields had returned home and was not in any danger.

No other details were released by deputies.

