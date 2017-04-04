Sheriff: Taser used on wanted man who ran from traffic stop in SW Portland

A Taser was used on a wanted man who ran from a traffic stop in southwest Portland, according to deputies.

Deputies said Aaron Cole, 41, attempted to run away in the area of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and 88th Avenue.

Cole was captured on a nearby trail by deputies and a K-9.

Deputies said a Taser was deployed and Cole was treated at the scene before being booked into jail.

He is facing charges of parole violation, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Deputies said Cole had a parole violation warrant for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as failure to appear.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office initially reported that Cole was wanted on an attempted murder warrant. The sheriff's office later issued a correction, stating attempted murder charges were never prosecuted for Cole.

