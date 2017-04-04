Child injured in crash near Forest Grove

AIR 12 over scene of crash

Forest Grove firefighters responded to a crash early Tuesday that injured one child, according to crews.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene at Southwest Springhill Road and Highway 47 around 6:30 a.m.

Two people were injured in the crash, including a child.

Crews are arriving to the 47 and Springhill crash now, report two people injured, one is a child, injuries are NOT life threatening. — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 4, 2017

Firefighters said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

