Child injured in crash near Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Child injured in crash near Forest Grove

Posted: Updated:
AIR 12 over scene of crash AIR 12 over scene of crash
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Forest Grove firefighters responded to a crash early Tuesday that injured one child, according to crews.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene at Southwest Springhill Road and Highway 47 around 6:30 a.m.

Two people were injured in the crash, including a child.

Firefighters said the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.