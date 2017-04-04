Deputies: Suspect stabs man in chest after argument in Polk Co.

Polk County deputies arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the chest at a home outside of Dallas.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home in the 300 block of North Kings Valley Highway just after midnight Monday.

Deputies, Oregon State Police and Dallas police officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a Salem hospital.

The victim told deputies he had been stabbed by a stranger. Further investigations revealed he had been arguing with 54-year-old David Tabler, a man residing in another building on the property.

Deputies questioned Tabler, who provided a statement that conflicted with the victim’s. Tabler also had a significant amount of blood on his hands and clothes, according to PCSO.

A search warrant allowed deputies to search the property and the likely weapon used in the stabbing was found.

Tabler was taken into custody and is charged with assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

