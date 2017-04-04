On the Go with Joe at 2017 Farm Fest - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at 2017 Farm Fest

Posted: Updated:
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center getting and sneak peek at the 2017 Farm Fest.

The event will feature many interesting and entertaining events, including the largest draft animal plowing competition in the Pacific Northwest.

Twenty teams of draft horses and mules will show off their strength during the competition.

Other attractions including a horse-drawn sawmill, a blacksmith, farm demos, food, music and more. Farm Fest takes place April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in McMinnville.

Learn more at YamhillCountyHistory.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.