On the Go with Joe at 2017 Farm Fest

Joe V. was at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center getting and sneak peek at the 2017 Farm Fest.

The event will feature many interesting and entertaining events, including the largest draft animal plowing competition in the Pacific Northwest.

Twenty teams of draft horses and mules will show off their strength during the competition.

Other attractions including a horse-drawn sawmill, a blacksmith, farm demos, food, music and more. Farm Fest takes place April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in McMinnville.

Learn more at YamhillCountyHistory.org.

