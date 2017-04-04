Ben & Jerry’s celebrates ‘Free Cone Day’ - KPTV - FOX 12

Ben & Jerry’s celebrates ‘Free Cone Day’

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo: Jerry Greenfield (L) and Ben Cohen serve "Ben & Jerry's" ice cream AP Photo: Jerry Greenfield (L) and Ben Cohen serve "Ben & Jerry's" ice cream
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Ice cream enthusiasts rejoice! April 4 is Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop locations across the world will be giving away free scoops of ice cream to customers throughout the day.

Participating scoop shops will hand out the free cones from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Here is a list of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops in the Portland area:

  • Hawthorne location -  1428 SE 36th Avenue
  • Yamhill location - 524 SW Yamhill Street
  • Portland State University location - 510 SW Mill Street. 
  • Portland Pearl District location – 301 NW 10th Avenue
  • Uptown Center location – 39 NW 23rd Place

To learn more, visit BenJerry.com

FOX 12

