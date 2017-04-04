Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Tuesday, April 4

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, April 4:

Star and former Black Flag singer Henry Rollins is heading to Eugene for the Oregon Marijuana Business Conference. Rollins is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at this year’s conference. The event takes place on April 28. Get tickets at OregonMBC.com.

You know all of those old electronics everyone has lying around the house? The big question is, what do you do with those items once they have served their purpose? MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has a few tips on how you can recycle those old relics. Learn more at Vicki’s website, RestoringOrder.com.

