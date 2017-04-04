Police arrest suspect in NW Portland stabbing

A 50-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing another man at a hotel.

Officers and medical personnel responded to a reported stabbing at the Biltmore Hotel at 310 Northwest 6th Avenue at 2:18 a.m.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was found suffering from a serious injury and was transported to a Portland hospital. He received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested stabbing suspect Jeffrey Allen Donner without incident. Police said Donner and the victim both lived at the Biltmore Hotel and Donner returned to his room after the assault.

Donner was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces a second-degree assault charge.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.