Sheriff: Man, girlfriend accused of killing mother captured in Longview

A man and his girlfriend who are accused of killing his mother in Thurston County were arrested in Longview, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to reports of a homicide on the 2800 block of 184th Avenue Southeast between the communities of Tenino and Bucoda at 4 p.m. Monday.

Robin Lynn Tingle, 60, was found dead in a home. Deputies believe she was killed hours earlier.

Investigators said she lived with her son, 23-year-old Roan Littlemoon. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Littlemoon and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Sabrina Young Anderson, on the charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies said Littlemoon and Anderson drove away from the scene in a 2003 Mazda Tribute. The SUV was found in Longview at 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a bar on 15th Avenue, but the suspects were not immediately located.

Police were investigating an unrelated incident when they spotted the empty car with a door open. After running the plates, it was identified as the car connected to Littlemoon and Anderson.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said Littlemoon and Anderson were taken into custody in Longview. Investigators said they were found in a parking lot just a block away from where their car was located.

Police said the suspects attempted to run away, but they were caught and arrested by officers.

Detectives have not released a motive or cause of death in the homicide investigation.

