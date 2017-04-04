Cowlitz Co. nursing assistant accused of indecent liberties with disabled woman

A registered nursing assistant in Cowlitz County is facing charges of indecent liberties involving a developmentally disabled woman, according to the Washington Department of Health.

State health officials have suspended the license of Ronald Lee Wilsey pending further legal action, the department announced Tuesday.

Wilsey was charged with two counts of indecent liberties in Cowlitz County Superior Court last month.

Court documents state Wilsey had sexual contact with a developmentally disabled woman when he had "supervisory authority" over her between July and October 2016.

Wilsey was employed by a supported living program in Longview.

Anyone who believes their health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call the Department of Health at 360-236-4700.

