Sheriff: Man drowns in Clackamas County creek after 30th birthday party

A man drowned in a Clackamas County creek after celebrating his 30th birthday, according to deputies.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in the area of Highway 211 and Short Fellows Road in the Molalla area at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The caller said 30-year-old Thomas Durham of Keizer had been celebrating at his birthday party the previous night and had not been heard from since.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team, dive rescue team and a K-9 team launched an extensive search operation and found Durham in Milk Creek near the 18000 block of Highway 211 at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play.

The sheriff's office reported Tuesday that the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause of death was accidental drowning.

