Sheriff: Man drowns in Clackamas County creek after 30th birthda - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man drowns in Clackamas County creek after 30th birthday party

Posted: Updated:
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image) Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image)
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

A man drowned in a Clackamas County creek after celebrating his 30th birthday, according to deputies.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in the area of Highway 211 and Short Fellows Road in the Molalla area at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The caller said 30-year-old Thomas Durham of Keizer had been celebrating at his birthday party the previous night and had not been heard from since.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team, dive rescue team and a K-9 team launched an extensive search operation and found Durham in Milk Creek near the 18000 block of Highway 211 at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play.

The sheriff's office reported Tuesday that the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause of death was accidental drowning.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.