Corvallis boy seriously injured in lawnmower incident - KPTV - FOX 12

Corvallis boy seriously injured in lawnmower incident

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

A 7-year-old Corvallis boy was seriously injured after falling off a riding lawnmower and into the mower blade.

Emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Bethel Avenue at 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the child was riding on the lawnmower and his father was driving when the boy fell.

The boy was taken to a Corvallis hospital and then flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of severe injuries to his leg.

The Corvallis Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.