Corvallis boy seriously injured in lawnmower incident

A 7-year-old Corvallis boy was seriously injured after falling off a riding lawnmower and into the mower blade.

Emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Bethel Avenue at 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the child was riding on the lawnmower and his father was driving when the boy fell.

The boy was taken to a Corvallis hospital and then flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of severe injuries to his leg.

The Corvallis Police Department is investigating the incident.

