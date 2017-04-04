Proposal to ban no-cause evictions passes Oregon House

By KRISTENA HANSEN

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A controversial proposal to ban most no-cause evictions has passed the Oregon House.

House Bill 2004 was approved Tuesday by a 31-27 vote and now heads to the Senate after weeks of contentious debate. It attempts to address Oregon's housing crisis by creating protections for tenants living month-to-month, who are often most vulnerable to sudden rent hikes and abrupt lease terminations.

The proposal offers many exceptions, but it generally bans no-cause evictions for month-to-month tenants after the first six months and requires 30 days' written notice. If 90 days-notice is provided, landlords would owe tenants payment equal to one month's rent if they provide reason or three months' rent if no cause is stated.

Cities would also be allowed to set their own rent-control programs within their jurisdictions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.