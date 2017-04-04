Playground equipment set on fire in Oregon City near scene of other fires

Playground equipment was set on fire at an Oregon City park near the scene of two other intentionally set fires, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to Park Place Park at 5:20 a.m. Monday. A homeowner near the park reported the fire.

Nobody was seen near or around the fire when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it damaged the entire play structure or spread to nearby trees.

Based on the location of the fire, investigators determined it was intentionally set. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

Investigators are working to determine if the fire is related to two similar fires last month near Samson Place. Early in the mornings of March 13 and March 14, portable bathrooms were found burning at a new housing development.

Those fires were determined to have been intentionally set, as well.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 or the Clackamas Fire District #1 fire prevention office at 503-742-2660.

