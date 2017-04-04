Oregon State Penitentiary put on lockdown due to fights involving 60 inmates

Fights involving dozens of inmates put the Oregon State Penitentiary in modified lockdown.

Prison staff responded to the situation outside the inmate dining room at 1 p.m. Monday. Workers used chemical spray to control the situation.

Around 60 inmates were involved in the altercations, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Prison staff reported multiple inmates were escorted to disciplinary segregation.

The Oregon State Penitentiary was placed on modified lockdown due to the fights and all activities and visiting hours were canceled until further notice.

There were no injuries to staff members and no serious injuries to inmates, according to a prison spokesperson.

