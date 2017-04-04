Police ID 62-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Scappoose

A 62-year-old woman who was hit by a train in Scappoose died from her injuries, according to police.

Elaine Bell was hit by a train near the intersection of Southeast High School Way and Columbia River Highway at 11:19 a.m. March 29.

Bell was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police reported Tuesday that she later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Bell was running on the south side of High School Way westbound on the sidewalk. The train was traveling south approaching the intersection when Bell crossed in front of the train.

Police said the railroad arms were down and all the equipment was functioning properly, as confirmed by witnesses.

The Portland & Western Railroad train's engineer stated he was blowing the whistle on the train as it approached the intersection.

Police said witnesses rushed to help Bell before first responders arrived at the scene.

