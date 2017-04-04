PSU survey: One in seven undergraduate women has experienced sexual violence

A new study out of Portland State University says that one in seven undergraduate women have experienced sexual violence on or off campus.

The survey was conducted in spring 2016 to better understand, prevent and respond to sexual harassment and sexual violence.

Key findings say the 13 percent of undergraduate women reported sexual violence while attending the university. Of those women, 54 percent said the perpetrator was not a PSU student or employee.

Four percent of undergraduate men and 29 percent of trans and non-binary students reported sexual violence.

PSU says it has taken a number of steps to reduce their rates of sexual violence and misconduct.

FOX 12 spoke with PSU undergraduate student Ellie Eaton, who is a victim and survivor of childhood sexual assault. She's now a peer advocate at the university.

Eaton says their resources help students who may feel isolated.

"When you go through things like this you kind of live as a victim and a survivor as one," said Eaton. "As a peer advocate here, we're able to be a presence in the room, confidential advocate. We'll sit in at a nurse examination for four hours, we'll go to a court trial with them."

While only 19 percent of students responded to the survey, a representative says they met the Department of Justice's federal guidelines for every category, except for their amount of men questioned.

