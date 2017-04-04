Speeders caught on camera in SE Portland to begin receiving tickets

Speeders caught on camera in southeast Portland will begin receiving tickets.

Speed safety cameras were installed at Southeast 122nd and Division Street in March. After 30 days of warnings to speeders, tickets will start to be issued beginning Wednesday.

When people pass the cameras while exceeding the posted speed limit, the system will capture photos and video. A Portland police officer will review violations before citations are issued.

The typical speeding citation in Oregon, 11 to 20 mph over the speed limit, results in a $160 fine, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Money received from the tickets can only be spent to cover the cost of the program or pay for safety improvements and programs on high crash corridors.

The first camera system as part of the project was installed on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in the fall of 2016.

The next set of cameras are planned for Northeast Marine Drive later this year.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reports that average speeds have fallen dramatically in the area of Southeast 122nd and Division Street since the cameras were installed.

