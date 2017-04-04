Police investigating bank robbery in Sellwood

Portland police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Sellwood Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a bank robbery at Key Bank, located at 8112 Southeast 13th Avenue.

Employees told police that the suspect demanded money from the teller but did not display any weapons. The suspect left the bank after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police checked the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a mixed-race, black or Middle Eastern man, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, beard, shaved head, and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery detectives at 503-823-0405, or the Portland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 503-224-4181.

