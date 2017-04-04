Trail Blazers fall to Utah Jazz 106-87 - KPTV - FOX 12

Trail Blazers fall to Utah Jazz 106-87

By The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-87 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Jazz controlled the game most of the night with a defensive effort that bottled up everyone not named C.J. McCollum, and the Blazers never found a consistent offensive flow.

On the other end, Hayward was an efficient 12 for 20 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from behind the arc. Gobert recorded his 57th double-double and continued to show his offensive growth in the pick-and-roll game. He also had three blocks and constantly altered shots in the paint.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 15-6 stretch to take a 90-70 lead that put away the game.

McCollum scored 25 for the Blazers and Damian Lillard finished with 16.

