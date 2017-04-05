Portland woman says two puppies were stolen then sold by family member

A Portland dog owner is devastated after her two newborn puppies were stolen from her, but it turns out they may have been taken by one of the owners family members.

The Chihuahua terrier mixes are just eight weeks old. Two were taken, but one of their siblings was left behind.

Donna Guardipee says she is taking care of her dad who is going through chemotherapy, so she has been in and out of her house a lot.

Guardipee says about a month ago, her cousin David showed up at her door looking for a place to stay. Although they weren't in touch and weren't very close, she let him stay with them while he got on his feet.

Two days ago, Guardipee says David and a friend were watching the house and when she came home two of the puppies were gone.

When asked about them Guardipee says David didn't have much to say.

David and his friend then packed up their stuff and tried to take off. But Guardipee and her fiancee followed them down the street.

"We met up with them down the road on 75th and Sandy and he just kept denying he did anything with the puppies, and I said we're calling the police and he ran. His friend Justin stayed though, and he told us that yesterday at 12 that [David] left and sold them," said Guardipee.

Guardipee says she feels betrayed and that she didn't expect something like this from her family. She has given all of the information, including David's name, to the police.

For now, she's hoping that who ever has the puppies will realize they were stolen and will return them home. Especially since one of the puppies is still nursing and too young to be away from it's mother.

