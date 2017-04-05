Deputies arrest robbery suspect after pursuit from Cornelius

Washington County deputies arrested a driver suspected of robbery early Wednesday after he allegedly led deputies on a car chase after robbing a man in Cornelius.

A spokesperson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Dustin Hersel, and the victim were in a car together and were arguing whether a small amount of money was owed or being loaned.

Hersel allegedly robbed the other man at knifepoint and then kicked him out of the car and drove away.

Washington County deputies said they spotted the car a few hours later and started to pursue it from the Chevron gas station in Cornelius.

The pursuit eventually led to Highway 26. Deputies used spike strips to stop the car.

The driver, Hersel, was taken into custody. Another passenger was inside the car at the time of the pursuit, but deputies said she will not be charged in the robbery.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.