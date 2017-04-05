Hit-and-run suspect accused of critically injuring man in Vancouver arrested

The man suspected of hitting and critically injuring a man in Vancouver in February was arrested by police late Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Allen Johnson on multiple charges including hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies said Johnson had been driving a red 2002 Nissan Sentra on Northeast 54th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Feb. 20 when he hit 34-year-old Paul Adams. Johnson then fled the scene.

Adams was in a coma for two weeks and suffered critical injuries that resulted in the amputation of part of his left leg.

Adams said he received a call from the suspect in the hospital. Adams said the man apologized and said he planned to turn himself in after getting his affairs in order.

Johnson will appear in court Wednesday morning.

A probable cause affidavit states Johnson was driving with a woman in his car the night of Feb. 19 and into the early morning hours of Feb. 20 and they went to a warehouse where Johnson purchased methamphetamine.

The woman told investigators she didn't know if Johnson had used meth at that time, but they then drove to a neighborhood, parked and talked for an hour, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the collision occurred as Johnson was driving south on Northeast 54th Avenue on the way to drop the woman off. She told investigators she was looking down when it happened and told Johnson to stop, but he kept going.

Johnson later told the woman he called Adams and apologized, according to court documents.

Johnson is also the son of Shaun Johnson, a woman who was recently convicted of a hit-and-run in Battleground that claimed the leg of a teen in 2013.

