On the Go with Joe at Finland Traveling Sauna - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Finland Traveling Sauna

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was heating up and learning some interesting Finnish facts inside the Finland Traveling Sauna.

To celebrate Finland's 100th year of independence, the country is taking a "traveling sauna" around the country, where visitors can take a steam and learn all about Finnish history and contributions to the world.

The sauna will be at Portland’s Tiny Digs Hotel Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Learn more and make reservations at TravelingSauna.com.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.