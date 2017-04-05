On the Go with Joe at Finland Traveling Sauna

Joe V. was heating up and learning some interesting Finnish facts inside the Finland Traveling Sauna.

To celebrate Finland's 100th year of independence, the country is taking a "traveling sauna" around the country, where visitors can take a steam and learn all about Finnish history and contributions to the world.

The sauna will be at Portland’s Tiny Digs Hotel Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Learn more and make reservations at TravelingSauna.com.

