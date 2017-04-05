Merkley holds Senate floor for over 15 hours in speech against Gorsuch

One of Oregon’s senators wrapped up a marathon speech Wednesday morning after denouncing President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court for 15 and a half hours.

Sen. Jeff Merkley began speaking against the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the nation’s highest court around 4 p.m. PT Tuesday. He vowed to hold the Senate floor as long as he could.

"I plan to keep speaking for quite a while longer, as long as I'm able" #StopGorsuch #HoldTheFloor — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 5, 2017

“For the first time in U.S. history, a seat has been stolen from one president and delivered to another in a court-packing scheme. If that were to succeed, it would set a precedent that will haunt the Court for decades to come," Merkley said, referencing President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland following the February 2016 death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

After speaking through the night, Merkley yielded the floor just after 7 a.m. PT Wednesday. According to a press release from Merkley’s staff, the senator’s speech “was among the top ten longest in U.S. Senate history.”

Thank you for your support as I held the floor for the past 15.5 hours. I won't stop fighting for our #WeThePeople democracy. #StopGorsuch — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 5, 2017

Some of Merkley’s Senate colleagues expressed their support for his marathon speech on Twitter.

Thank you, @SenJeffMerkley, for raising your voice & calling out Judge Gorsuch’s troubling record https://t.co/jkJKiVIZ7Z — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 5, 2017

Neither Trump nor Gorsuch had publicly commented on Merkley’s speech as of Wednesday morning.

