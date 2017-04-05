Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, April 5

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, April 5:
You can burn some major calories while helping a great cause and enjoying the beauty of Oregon’s coastal range in the upcoming Banks Brave Run. The event is in its seventh year with both a 5K and a 10K course along the scenic Banks Linear Trail. The race takes place Saturday, May 20. All proceeds will go to help fund technology upgrades at Banks Elementary School. To register for the race, visit BanksBraveRun.blogspot.com.
Brett Young, the singer behind the hit song “Sleep Without You” spoke with MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich about his involvement in the fight against hunger. The organization Outnumber Hunger partners with Feeding America and Big Machine Label Group to help bring food to starving American families. Young, along with other music stars including Thomas Rhett and Reba McEntire are working with the organization to help fight hunger. To learn more, visit OutnumberHunger.com.
They are arguably television's most beloved and binge-worthy couple. As the hosts of HGTV’s show “Fixer Upper,” husband and wife Joanna and Chip Gaines are known for their amazing home renovations. They give MORE their latest predications on what renovation trends are here to stay. To subscribe to the Gaines’ magazine, “The Magnolia Journal,” visit MeredithStore.com.
We all hope a fire never breaks out in our homes, but do you know what to do if one does spark? MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. spoke with the experts about having a proper fire extinguisher and the importance of knowing how to use it. To learn more Eric G., visit DesignByEricG.com.
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
Twenty one years old. That’s how old people have to be if they want to buy cigarettes in Oregon.More >
Eight people called the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and positively identified a man who robbed two victims after claiming to have a phone for sale on the OfferUp app, according to court documents.More >
Lake Oswego Police Department are looking for two people suspected of using stolen checks to buy groceries from several stores in the metro area.More >
Washington County deputies arrested the second suspect accused of stealing $3,000 worth of packages from an Aloha home.More >
Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter in Baxley, Georgia. The attack started after a complaint about food.More >
A $5.3 billion plan to modernize Oregon's transportation and public transit systems over the next decade has passed the Oregon Legislature with bipartisan support after a final 22-7 vote in the state Senate on...More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
Eight years after the Great Recession ended, the economy is steadily churning out jobs, and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low. Yet for most Americans, a key measure of economic health - pay growth - still lags behind pre-recession norms.More >
