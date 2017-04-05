Portland brewery brings together beer and yoga - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portland brewery brings together beer and yoga

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Beer and yoga? Those are two things you wouldn’t think go together. But Laurelwood Brewing in Portland has found a way to make it work.

The brewery offers a yoga class for all types of yogis where you can do some poses and drink a good brew along the way. Class offers a multitude of poses, some that even accommodate holding a beer. The brewery holds their yoga class every Monday night at their Northeast Sandy location.

 Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.