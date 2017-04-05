Portland brewery brings together beer and yoga

Beer and yoga? Those are two things you wouldn’t think go together. But Laurelwood Brewing in Portland has found a way to make it work.

The brewery offers a yoga class for all types of yogis where you can do some poses and drink a good brew along the way. Class offers a multitude of poses, some that even accommodate holding a beer. The brewery holds their yoga class every Monday night at their Northeast Sandy location.

