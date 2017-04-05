MORE Music: Brett Young helps in the fight against hunger - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE Music: Brett Young helps in the fight against hunger

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Brett Young, the singer behind the hit song “Sleep Without You,” spoke with MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich about his involvement in the fight against hunger.

The organization Outnumber Hunger partners with Feeding America and Big Machine Label Group to help bring food to starving American families. Young, along with other music stars including Thomas Rhett and Reba McEntire are working with the organization to help fight hunger.

To learn more, visit OutnumberHunger.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.