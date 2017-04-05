911 service temporarily shuts down in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

911 service temporarily shuts down in Portland

Portland's 911 service temporarily went offline Wednesday morning.

The Bureau of Emergency Communications reported at 10:35 a.m. that all radios and incoming lines were not functioning.

BOEC reported it was a "total loss of radio and telephone capability."

By 10:52 a.m., BOEC tweeted that phones were coming back online, however no phone numbers or location information were being transmitted with incoming 911 calls.

Operations were shifted to "manual dispatch mode."

By 11 a.m., alert systems were coming back online. However, at 1 p.m., BOEC reported that while all incoming phone lines were operational, dispatchers were still not receiving phone numbers or location information from 911 callers. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

