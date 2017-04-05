Murder suspect arrested in shooting, stabbing death of man found at Dougan Falls

A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot and stabbed and found in the Dougan Falls recreation area.

The body of Christopher M. Libert, 40, of Portland, was discovered over an embankment near the Dougan Falls Bridge at 9:10 a.m. Saturday.

A passerby spotted the body and called 911.

An autopsy was conducted and it was determined Libert died of homicidal violence. On Wednesday morning, investigators reported Libert had both stab and gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies said a murder suspect had been arrested. Benjamin C. Serrato, 40, of Portland, was booked into the Skamania County Jail on the charge of murder.

Investigators said Serrato is a known associate of Libert. No other details were released about the investigation.

Detectives continue to follow up on leads in this case and are seeking information from anyone who may have had contact with Libert prior to Saturday.

Deputies said this case is believed to be isolated to a small circle of people and does not pose a threat to the general public or anyone visiting the Dougan Falls area.

