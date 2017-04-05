Payless ShoeSource to close five Oregon stores after filing for bankruptcy protection

Payless ShoeSource is closing five Oregon stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retail chain based in Topeka, Kansas announced Tuesday that it was closing nearly 400 stores as part of a "reorganization."

Payless has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries. The company was founded in 1956.

Experts said shoppers are increasingly shifting their buying habits to online outlets or discount stores and it has hurt traditional retailers, even low-price options like Payless.

Payless is closing stores in Milwaukie, La Grande, Hood River, Newport and Springfield.

In Washington, locations set for closure are in Kelso, Poulsbo, Marysville and Burlington.

The full list of closures is available at this link.

