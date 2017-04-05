Police arrest man accused of pointing gun at people in Vancouver parking lots

Police arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at two people in two different store parking lots in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public's help tracking down the suspect and released a surveillance image of him Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said 24-year-old Johnathon Blake Fulmer was identified as the suspect. Fulmer was arrested on charges of robbery and assault and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said Fulmer pointed a gun at a person walking through a convenience store parking lot on the 5600 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Fulmer is then accused of chasing the person in his car. The victim eventually ran back into the store and the suspect left the area.

A short time later, police said Fulmer approached a second victim in a nearby grocery store parking lot and pointed a gun at the person while demanding money.

The second victim got away, as well.

Police did not release any further details about Fulmer's arrest or the ongoing investigation.

