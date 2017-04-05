Affidavit: Woman arrested for man's overdose death at Vancouver motel

A woman is facing a criminal charge after buying heroin and methamphetamine that was used by a man who overdosed and died at a Vancouver motel, according to court documents.

Brooke M. Betts, 26, was arraigned in court Wednesday on the charge of controlled substance homicide.

A probable cause affidavit states she picked up Leif E. Jensen, 33, of Rochester, Washington, at the Portland International Airport on Nov. 7, 2016 and the pair went to a motel in Vancouver.

Investigators said Jensen gave Betts money to purchase drugs. Court documents state Betts contacted a drug dealer by phone and purchased heroin and crystal meth at a location in Vancouver.

Jensen injected himself with the heroin and meth purchased by Betts over the course of the night on Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Betts woke up at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 and found Jensen in an "unnatural position" on the ground with vomit on the floor.

Betts said she was unable to wake Jensen up and he was breathing "really weird," similar to snoring, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Betts left Jensen alone several times and Jensen was not breathing the last time she returned to the motel at 3 p.m., so she called 911.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined Jensen's death was an accident and the cause was multiple drug intoxication.

Betts told detectives Jensen did not purchase or use any drugs outside of what she bought from her local dealer on Nov. 7.

Betts pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and her bail was set at $60,000. The case is scheduled to go to trial on May 8.

